Coming soon: Lafayette events

Lafayette, LA

 6 days ago

(LAFAYETTE, LA) Live events are lining up on the Lafayette calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lafayette area:

Brother Dege & the Brethren with Sick Ride

Lafayette, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Address: 417 JEFFERSON STREET, Lafayette, LA 70501

Grammy-nominated Brother Dege Legg is one of the best-kept secrets in Louisiana! Catch BD & Brethren with Sick Ride opening the show at 9pm.

DOWNTOWN BRUNCH at The Grouse Room with EAGLE STREET

Lafayette, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 417 JEFFERSON STREET, Lafayette, LA 70501

RESCHEDULED FROM 10/3 $5 breakfast burritos, beignets, bloody marys, & mimosas from 11a-2p $5 for live music with Eagle Street from 3-6pm

KROSSFYRE

Lafayette, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Address: 417 JEFFERSON STREET, Lafayette, LA 70501

Great dance music with ever better vocals! Krossfyre is a favorite for good reason! $10 admission, tables available to reserve!

Grouse Room Trivia hosted by Pigeon Post

Lafayette, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 417 JEFFERSON STREET, Lafayette, LA 70501

ALWAYS free to play! Drinks specials and prizes for the top three teams every week! PLUS October gives you the opportunity to WIN EVEN MORE!

October OQSG Evaluator Training

Lafayette, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 600 Jefferson Street, Suite 1203, Lafayette, LA 70501

The objective of this training program is to instruct potential evaluator candidates in the performance of competent skills assessments.

