Clarksville calendar: What's coming up

(CLARKSVILLE, TN) Clarksville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Clarksville:

2022 Blue Jean Ball & Dinner Clarksville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Feb 02, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Feb 02, 08:00 PM

Address: 1190 Cumberland Drive, Clarksville, TN 37040

Have a Blast While Raising Much Needed Funds for Crime Stoppers!

Girls Night Out the Show at The Warehouse (Clarksville, TN) Clarksville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 09:30 PM

Address: 20 McClure Street, Clarksville, TN 37040

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Clarksville! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 18+ Doors open at 8pm

The Silent Brunch Austin Peay Homecoming Grand Finale Clarksville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 700 North Riverside Drive, Clarksville, TN 37040

This is a Austin Peay Homecoming Grand Finale!!! Silent Party/ Brunch / Day Party All In One Day!!!

Bash to Benefit Clarksville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 07:30 PM

Address: 8 Champions Way, Clarksville, TN 37040

Enjoy dueling pianos, food, and drinks all while supporting local public education!

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 115 Strawberry Alley, Clarksville, TN 37040

Tickets at - dbogallery.square.site