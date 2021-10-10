Clarksville calendar: What's coming up
(CLARKSVILLE, TN) Clarksville has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Clarksville:
Starts at: Fri Feb 02, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Fri Feb 02, 08:00 PM
Address: 1190 Cumberland Drive, Clarksville, TN 37040
Have a Blast While Raising Much Needed Funds for Crime Stoppers!
Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 09:30 PM
Address: 20 McClure Street, Clarksville, TN 37040
Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Clarksville! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 18+ Doors open at 8pm
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Address: 700 North Riverside Drive, Clarksville, TN 37040
This is a Austin Peay Homecoming Grand Finale!!! Silent Party/ Brunch / Day Party All In One Day!!!
Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 07:30 PM
Address: 8 Champions Way, Clarksville, TN 37040
Enjoy dueling pianos, food, and drinks all while supporting local public education!
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Address: 115 Strawberry Alley, Clarksville, TN 37040
Tickets at - dbogallery.square.site
