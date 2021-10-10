CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

What’s up Pueblo: Local events calendar

 6 days ago

(PUEBLO, CO) Live events are coming to Pueblo.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Pueblo:

The Tunnels of Pueblo | A Presentation by Storyteller Gregory Howell

Pueblo, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 132 West B Street, Pueblo, CO 81003

Join us for a special presentation by storyteller Gregory Howell on the "Tunnels of Pueblo" at The Pueblo Union Depot .

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Pueblo, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Pueblo, CO 81001

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Pueblo Colorado Gun SHows

Pueblo, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Pueblo, Colorado Gun and Knife Show, Buy-Sell-Trade-Browse, onsite instant background checks, 24 hour security. GUNS*AMMUNITION*RELOADING SUPPIES*HOLSTERS*GUN CASES KNIVES*CLEANING...

Kit2Go: DIY Patch Tween/Teen

Pueblo, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 10:59 PM

Address: 100 E Abriendo Ave, Pueblo, CO

This kit2go has what you need to make your own orange and black patch. One stencil will be included, but creativity is encouraged! While supplies last.

Pueblo Parade of Lights

Pueblo, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: Abriendo & Union, Pueblo, CO 81003

The 31st Annual Pueblo Parade of Lights is brought to you by Black Hills Energy, Montgomery & Steward Funeral Directors and PB&T Bank.

With Pueblo News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

