Ann Arbor calendar: What's coming up

(ANN ARBOR, MI) Live events are coming to Ann Arbor.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ann Arbor:

Are you having trouble controlling the way you eat? Ann Arbor, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Address: 648 South Wagner Rd., Ann Arbor, Michigan 48103

Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous is an international fellowship of people who have experienced difficulties in life as a result of our relationship to food and eating. Our program of recovery is based on the Twelve Steps and Twelve Traditions of Alcoholics Anonymous. We make use of AA principles to gain freedom from addictive eating. There are no dues, fees, or weigh-ins at FA meetings. Membership is open to anyone who wants help with food. If you have any questions please contact Aieda at 2

Walk to End Alzheimer's - Washtenaw County Ann Arbor, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 564 S Main St #200, Ann Arbor, MI

We're walking in 2021 — and we invite you to join us. We're moving forward with plans to host Walk to End Alzheimer's® in person this fall. The health and s...

Yin/Restorative Yoga Ann Arbor, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 416 West Huron Street, #22, Ann Arbor, MI 48103

Join MTY for Yin/Restorative Yoga. Reconnect with your mind, body, and spirit in this slow paced yoga class.

Thinkful Webinar | UX/UI Design Vs. Web Development Ann Arbor, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: Online, Ann Arbor, MI 48103

UX/UI design and web development are two of the most popular tech tracks. Learn about these high-income roles, and which skills you need to excel.