Fredericksburg, VA

Fredericksburg events coming up

Fredericksburg Times
Fredericksburg Times
 6 days ago

(FREDERICKSBURG, VA) Live events are coming to Fredericksburg.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fredericksburg area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I8CEQ_0cMytHkl00

Fred Parent Fun at Freddy Donuts

Fredericksburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 801 William Street, Fredericksburg, VA 22401

Enjoy some family fun with Freddy Donuts and Fredericksburg Parent and Family

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37smfv_0cMytHkl00

Ashes to Omens

Fredericksburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 1917 Princess Anne Street, Fredericksburg, VA 22401

Ashes to Omens hits KC's with a sound like no other. This is a multi-genre band. Their sound is melodic and haunting!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EBSR1_0cMytHkl00

Tribute to Earth, Wind & Fire!

Fredericksburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 1917 Princess Anne Street, Fredericksburg, VA 22401

Earth Wind and Fire Tribute ROCKS KC's Music Alley! With special guests LA Young

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ykujF_0cMytHkl00

"I Chose You With An Extravagant Love"

Fredericksburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Feb 02, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Feb 02, 08:00 PM

Address: 1119 Hanover Street, Fredericksburg, VA 22401

"I Chose You With An Extravagant Love" this night is full of love, laughs, and live entertainment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HGhrp_0cMytHkl00

Kingdom Leadership Summit

Fredericksburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 400 Bragg Hill Drive, Fredericksburg, VA 22401

Join us for Kingdom Koaching on Different topics Intercessory Prayer Workshops Everyone Must be Registered before the Event No Walk-ins!

Fredericksburg Times

Fredericksburg Times

Fredericksburg, VA
