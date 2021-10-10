Fredericksburg events coming up

(FREDERICKSBURG, VA) Live events are coming to Fredericksburg.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fredericksburg area:

Fred Parent Fun at Freddy Donuts Fredericksburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 801 William Street, Fredericksburg, VA 22401

Enjoy some family fun with Freddy Donuts and Fredericksburg Parent and Family

Ashes to Omens Fredericksburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 1917 Princess Anne Street, Fredericksburg, VA 22401

Ashes to Omens hits KC's with a sound like no other. This is a multi-genre band. Their sound is melodic and haunting!

Tribute to Earth, Wind & Fire! Fredericksburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 1917 Princess Anne Street, Fredericksburg, VA 22401

Earth Wind and Fire Tribute ROCKS KC's Music Alley! With special guests LA Young

"I Chose You With An Extravagant Love" Fredericksburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Feb 02, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Feb 02, 08:00 PM

Address: 1119 Hanover Street, Fredericksburg, VA 22401

"I Chose You With An Extravagant Love" this night is full of love, laughs, and live entertainment.

Kingdom Leadership Summit Fredericksburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 400 Bragg Hill Drive, Fredericksburg, VA 22401

Join us for Kingdom Koaching on Different topics Intercessory Prayer Workshops Everyone Must be Registered before the Event No Walk-ins!