Murfreesboro, TN

Murfreesboro calendar: Events coming up

Murfreesboro Bulletin
Murfreesboro Bulletin
 6 days ago

(MURFREESBORO, TN) Murfreesboro has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Murfreesboro:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gj5ec_0cMytGs200

Ms.Thiakia Presents: Friendsgiving

Murfreesboro, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 09:30 PM

Address: 2349 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37127

Friendsgivings , its time to have a good time with your friends and family. Live Music and Comedy, a full cash bar and food to order

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HdZls_0cMytGs200

Succulent Christmas Tree Workshop

Murfreesboro, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 02:00 PM

Address: 410 West Lytle Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Create your own Succulent Christmas Tree with Classy Cactus Farm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0udMCj_0cMytGs200

Copy of Trap Yoga Sip and Paint

Murfreesboro, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1630 South Church Street, ##104, Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Join Jamie and Demi for a night of self- expression

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ft52n_0cMytGs200

TENNESSEE: CSA is HOSTING Image Based Decisional Drills "THE CLASS"

Murfreesboro, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 06:30 PM

Address: 752 East Northfield Boulevard, Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Brian Hill of The Complete Combatant: SIRT = Dry practice exercises that focus on making lethal vs non lethal decisions quickly

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FuF3h_0cMytGs200

Consign and Co - Fall/Winter Presale - Popup Kids Sale

Murfreesboro, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 2406 Halls Hill Pike, Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Our 4 day popup children's sale will be the place to SAVE on your Back To School shopping!

