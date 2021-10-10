Murfreesboro calendar: Events coming up

(MURFREESBORO, TN) Murfreesboro has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Murfreesboro:

Ms.Thiakia Presents: Friendsgiving Murfreesboro, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 09:30 PM

Address: 2349 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37127

Friendsgivings , its time to have a good time with your friends and family. Live Music and Comedy, a full cash bar and food to order

Succulent Christmas Tree Workshop Murfreesboro, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 02:00 PM

Address: 410 West Lytle Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Create your own Succulent Christmas Tree with Classy Cactus Farm

Copy of Trap Yoga Sip and Paint Murfreesboro, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1630 South Church Street, ##104, Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Join Jamie and Demi for a night of self- expression

TENNESSEE: CSA is HOSTING Image Based Decisional Drills "THE CLASS" Murfreesboro, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 06:30 PM

Address: 752 East Northfield Boulevard, Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Brian Hill of The Complete Combatant: SIRT = Dry practice exercises that focus on making lethal vs non lethal decisions quickly

Consign and Co - Fall/Winter Presale - Popup Kids Sale Murfreesboro, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 2406 Halls Hill Pike, Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Our 4 day popup children's sale will be the place to SAVE on your Back To School shopping!