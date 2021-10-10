CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Live events coming up in Macon

Macon Voice
Macon Voice
 6 days ago

(MACON, GA) Live events are lining up on the Macon calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Macon:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xeSBx_0cMytFzJ00

Mercer University Homecoming 2021 Young Alumni All Black Party

Macon, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Address: 415 MLK, Jr, Macon, GA 31201

Come and join the Homecoming 2021 Celebration with the Young African American Alumni of Mercer University as we make memories and party.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20EGqT_0cMytFzJ00

Macon-Bibb County Speed Dating | Virtual Speed Dating | Ages 18+ (Free)

Macon, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: Couple.com, Macon-Bibb County, GA 31201

Couple | Virtual Speed Dates, Epic After-parties (Macon-Bibb County-area adults ages 18+)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=176EIm_0cMytFzJ00

MILLIE REDD'S BIRTHDAY BASH WITH SPECIAL GUEST THE STIXXX

Macon, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 420 Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard, Macon, GA 31201

Come on out and join the party to celebrate Millie Redds birthday!! Performing live special guest The Stixxx, and other artist!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17LPr4_0cMytFzJ00

Black Friday Choral Workshop

Macon, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Address: Monroe Street, Macon, GA 31201

If you or anyone you know is currently in or has been in a Gospel Choir you don't want to miss this amazing time of teaching and training!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JotnI_0cMytFzJ00

Healy Point Club Championship

Macon, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 293 River N Blvd, Macon, GA

Club Championship at HP Also check out other Sports Events in Macon

CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
