Live events coming up in Macon
(MACON, GA) Live events are lining up on the Macon calendar.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Macon:
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 PM
Address: 415 MLK, Jr, Macon, GA 31201
Come and join the Homecoming 2021 Celebration with the Young African American Alumni of Mercer University as we make memories and party.
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: Couple.com, Macon-Bibb County, GA 31201
Couple | Virtual Speed Dates, Epic After-parties (Macon-Bibb County-area adults ages 18+)
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 PM
Address: 420 Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard, Macon, GA 31201
Come on out and join the party to celebrate Millie Redds birthday!! Performing live special guest The Stixxx, and other artist!!
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 03:00 PM
Address: Monroe Street, Macon, GA 31201
If you or anyone you know is currently in or has been in a Gospel Choir you don't want to miss this amazing time of teaching and training!
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM
Address: 293 River N Blvd, Macon, GA
Club Championship at HP Also check out other Sports Events in Macon
