Live events Saint Davids Church — what’s coming up

(SAINT DAVIDS CHURCH, VA) Saint Davids Church is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Saint Davids Church:

South Street Barn Market Woodstock, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 411 S Muhlenberg St, Woodstock, VA

Season: Year Round Market Hours Saturdays, 9 a.m - 1 p.m Location: American Legion Post #199 - 411 S. Muhlenberg,Woodstock, VA 22664

Adventure Weekends Fort Valley, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 2239 Camp Roosevelt Rd, Fort Valley, VA

Come on your own, bring your family, or organize a group and explore the Shenandoah Valley this Fall! We'll provide meals and lodging options in the Cabin Village (which are heated), Sukkah...

Starting Point Woodstock, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 197 Patmos Rd, Woodstock, VA

Starting Point is our New Members Class. If you are new to the church, been attending but have not yet joined, or just want to learn about who we are as a church no matter your membership status...

Fort Valley Ride Fort Valley, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Friday: 50 EN; 30 LD – Saturday: 50 EN; 30 LD, 15 Mile Intro on Saturday

NVHS Varsity Football @ MMA Woodstock, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 614 S Main St, Woodstock, VA

The Massanutten Military Academy (Woodstock, VA) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Northern Virginia HomeSchool (Manassas, VA) on Saturday, October 16 @ 2p.