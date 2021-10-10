CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Davids Church, VA

Live events Saint Davids Church — what’s coming up

St Davids Church Journal
 6 days ago

(SAINT DAVIDS CHURCH, VA) Saint Davids Church is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Saint Davids Church:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ETlb9_0cMytE6a00

South Street Barn Market

Woodstock, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 411 S Muhlenberg St, Woodstock, VA

Season: Year Round Market Hours Saturdays, 9 a.m - 1 p.m Location: American Legion Post #199 - 411 S. Muhlenberg,Woodstock, VA 22664

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=023YPX_0cMytE6a00

Adventure Weekends

Fort Valley, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 2239 Camp Roosevelt Rd, Fort Valley, VA

Come on your own, bring your family, or organize a group and explore the Shenandoah Valley this Fall! We'll provide meals and lodging options in the Cabin Village (which are heated), Sukkah...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16wy3y_0cMytE6a00

Starting Point

Woodstock, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 197 Patmos Rd, Woodstock, VA

Starting Point is our New Members Class. If you are new to the church, been attending but have not yet joined, or just want to learn about who we are as a church no matter your membership status...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uibv1_0cMytE6a00

Fort Valley Ride

Fort Valley, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Friday: 50 EN; 30 LD – Saturday: 50 EN; 30 LD, 15 Mile Intro on Saturday

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tLNoo_0cMytE6a00

NVHS Varsity Football @ MMA

Woodstock, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 614 S Main St, Woodstock, VA

The Massanutten Military Academy (Woodstock, VA) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Northern Virginia HomeSchool (Manassas, VA) on Saturday, October 16 @ 2p.

CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
St Davids Church, VA
