Sioux Falls, SD

Live events Sioux Falls — what’s coming up

 6 days ago

(SIOUX FALLS, SD) Sioux Falls is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sioux Falls:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fhGEI_0cMytDDr00

FAB 5 #1

Sioux Falls, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 1901 W Burnside St, Sioux Falls, SD

FAB 5 #1 at Sioux Falls Sport Bowl, 1901 W Burnside St, Sioux Falls, SD 57104, Sioux Falls, United States on Sun Oct 10 2021 at 11:00 am

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=062FO2_0cMytDDr00

Dakota Independent Film Festival

Sioux Falls, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 316 S Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD

Dakota Independent Film Festival . Event starts at Sat Oct 09 2021 at 11:00 am and happening at Sioux Falls., The first ever Dakota Independent Film Festival.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gv8zq_0cMytDDr00

2021 Sioux Empire DOVIA Annual Volunteer Coordinators Conference

Sioux Falls, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 2301 East 60th St N, Sioux Falls, SD

2021 Sioux Empire DOVIA Annual Volunteer Coordinators Conference About this Event Tue, 10/19 - 8:30am-4:00pm Wed, 10/20 - 8:30am-4:00pm Conference taking place in the Dakota Room at Sanford...

Sioux Falls SEARCH for Christian Maturity November 2021

Sioux Falls, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Address: 3601 E. Dudley Lane, Sioux Falls, SD 57103

SEARCH is a retreat for High School Students and Adults.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NCoYg_0cMytDDr00

Back to the 70s and 80s Halloween Party

Sioux Falls, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:59 PM

Address: 301 South Thompson Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57103

The Social is throwing it back to the 70s and 80s at our Halloween Party!

Sioux Falls, SD
ABOUT

With Sioux Falls Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

