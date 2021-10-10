CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Live events coming up in Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo Bulletin
 6 days ago

(KALAMAZOO, MI) Live events are lining up on the Kalamazoo calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kalamazoo:

Masquerade Gala at Heritage Community of Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1609 Whites Rd, Kalamazoo, MI

Our annual gala is taking on a new “masked” persona this year!

Moana Jr.!

Kalamazoo, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Join Center Stage Theatre as we bring the community “back to the arts” this Fall with our youth production, Moana Jr.! **Masks will be required for all audience members**

Whole Food, Plant Based Immersive Cooking & Wellness Retreats

Kalamazoo, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Concerns about health conditions? Wanting to Cook Healthier? Wish you knew more about a Plant-Based Lifestyle? We offer Fun, Immersive, Experiential, Whole Food, Plant-Based, Cooking & Wellness...

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Kalamazoo, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Kalamazoo, MI 49001

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Reverb Kalamazoo 2021

Kalamazoo, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 03:00 AM

Address: 3600 Vanrick Drive, Kalamazoo, MI 49001

Reverb: An all-night evangelistic event with echoes that last into eternity!

Kalamazoo Bulletin

Kalamazoo, MI
