Oreana events coming soon

(OREANA, ID) Oreana is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Oreana area:

WMB: Cleo Swayne's Nature Trail Melba, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: 1984 ID-45, Melba, ID 83641

Join the Wednesday Morning Birders at Cleo Swayne's Nature Trail on the Snake River.

SIBA: Ted Trueblood & CJ Strike Reservior Melba, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: Highway 45 S, Melba, ID 83641

Join SIBA to look for a variety of fall birds at Ted Trueblood WMA and various places along CJ Strike Reservior

Harvest Dance Murphy, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 17085 Basey St, Murphy, ID

COME ON DOWN!! on October 16th from 7-10pm for the first ever Harvest Dance. The Dance is being hosted by the Museum inside the Annex building. Kenzie Tuttle had the idea of a country swing dance...