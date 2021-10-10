CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oreana, ID

Oreana events coming soon

Oreana Post
Oreana Post
 6 days ago

(OREANA, ID) Oreana is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Oreana area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bb35a_0cMytBSP00

WMB: Cleo Swayne's Nature Trail

Melba, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: 1984 ID-45, Melba, ID 83641

Join the Wednesday Morning Birders at Cleo Swayne's Nature Trail on the Snake River.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qhXsN_0cMytBSP00

SIBA: Ted Trueblood & CJ Strike Reservior

Melba, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: Highway 45 S, Melba, ID 83641

Join SIBA to look for a variety of fall birds at Ted Trueblood WMA and various places along CJ Strike Reservior

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZD0TH_0cMytBSP00

Harvest Dance

Murphy, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 17085 Basey St, Murphy, ID

COME ON DOWN!! on October 16th from 7-10pm for the first ever Harvest Dance. The Dance is being hosted by the Museum inside the Annex building. Kenzie Tuttle had the idea of a country swing dance...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oreana, ID
City
Melba, ID
Local
Idaho Government
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Trueblood
Oreana Post

Oreana Post

Oreana, ID
3
Followers
205
Post
119
Views
ABOUT

With Oreana Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy