Topeka, KS

Live events Topeka — what’s coming up

Topeka Voice
Topeka Voice
 6 days ago

(TOPEKA, KS) Live events are coming to Topeka.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Topeka:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LdNRP_0cMytAZg00

2021 League of Kansas Municipalities Annual Conference

Topeka, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 1717 SW Topeka Blvd, Topeka, KS

Stop at our booth to speak with Wes Preston to learn how our NLC Service Line Warranty Program and ServLine programs can help address cities’ urgent need to provide homeowners with resources to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K1jGg_0cMytAZg00

Helen Hocker Theater's Project Terror

Topeka, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 700 SW Zoo Pkwy, Topeka, KS

PROJECT TERROR - ENLIGHTENMENT October 21 – 31, 2021 Feeling pain in your soul? Looking for answers in a darkening world? Need to end the chaos...

The Hallowed Holiday Hunt

Topeka, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 700 SW Zoo Pkwy, Topeka, KS

All the other Holidays are getting pretty jealous of the attention Halloween gets in October. They are band together in their hometown on Holiday Hill to keep all the Trick or Treaters away from...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=349HpI_0cMytAZg00

Trunk or Treat @ Rolling Hills

Topeka, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 4530 NW Hiawatha Pl, Topeka, KS

You are invited to a safe, Contact Free - Trunk or Treat drive thru at Rolling Hills Christian Church! This is a one stop shop, drive thru, contact free experience for you and your kids on...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1haj8F_0cMytAZg00

Halloween Preschool Party

Topeka, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: Across the street from RJ's Discount, 3740 SW South Park Ave, Topeka, KS

Join us on October 21st for a spooky good time preschool party! Attendees are encouraged to dress up in their Halloween costumes! CGA's preschool parties are just for kiddos ages 5 and under...

With Topeka Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

