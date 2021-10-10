Live events Topeka — what’s coming up

(TOPEKA, KS) Live events are coming to Topeka.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Topeka:

2021 League of Kansas Municipalities Annual Conference Topeka, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 1717 SW Topeka Blvd, Topeka, KS

Stop at our booth to speak with Wes Preston to learn how our NLC Service Line Warranty Program and ServLine programs can help address cities’ urgent need to provide homeowners with resources to...

Helen Hocker Theater's Project Terror Topeka, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 700 SW Zoo Pkwy, Topeka, KS

PROJECT TERROR - ENLIGHTENMENT October 21 – 31, 2021 Feeling pain in your soul? Looking for answers in a darkening world? Need to end the chaos...

The Hallowed Holiday Hunt Topeka, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 700 SW Zoo Pkwy, Topeka, KS

All the other Holidays are getting pretty jealous of the attention Halloween gets in October. They are band together in their hometown on Holiday Hill to keep all the Trick or Treaters away from...

Trunk or Treat @ Rolling Hills Topeka, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 4530 NW Hiawatha Pl, Topeka, KS

You are invited to a safe, Contact Free - Trunk or Treat drive thru at Rolling Hills Christian Church! This is a one stop shop, drive thru, contact free experience for you and your kids on...

Halloween Preschool Party Topeka, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: Across the street from RJ's Discount, 3740 SW South Park Ave, Topeka, KS

Join us on October 21st for a spooky good time preschool party! Attendees are encouraged to dress up in their Halloween costumes! CGA's preschool parties are just for kiddos ages 5 and under...