Events on the Youngstown calendar
(YOUNGSTOWN, OH) Live events are coming to Youngstown.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Youngstown area:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Address: 1105 Elm St, Youngstown, OH
Youngstown “HYBRID” CROP Hunger Walk Sunday, October 10, 2021 2:00 pm ONSITE Location* 1:00 - 2:00 pm Registration 2:00 pm CROP Hunger Walk The First Unitarian Universalist Church of Youngstown...
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Address: 2617 Mahoning Ave, Youngstown, OH
We will be requiring proof of vaccination (card or photo of card) or a negative COVID test as of 48 hours for all ticketed events/live shows. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding...
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Address: 100 Lincoln Ave, Youngstown, OH
The Ward Beecher Planetarium’s popular light and music extravaganza, presented in a fun, non-scary style, making this show ideal for all ages. COME IN COSTUME! Shows are Saturday, October 16 & 23...
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:55 PM
Address: 2617 Mahoning Ave, Youngstown, OH
Come As You Are Events & The Legend Agency Presents The Awakening Tour featuring Vampires Everywhere, The Bunny The Bear, Assuming We Survive, and Fate Destroyed October 17th at Westside Bowl in...
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 09:15 AM
Address: 1 University Plaza, Youngstown, OH
The YSU Dana School of Music presents a Music at Noon concert featuring Dana School of Music faculty members, on Wednesday, October 20th, at 12:15 pm, at the Butler Institute of American Art, on...
