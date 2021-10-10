CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Events on the Youngstown calendar

 6 days ago

(YOUNGSTOWN, OH) Live events are coming to Youngstown.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Youngstown area:

CROP Hunger Walk

Youngstown, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1105 Elm St, Youngstown, OH

Youngstown “HYBRID” CROP Hunger Walk Sunday, October 10, 2021 2:00 pm ONSITE Location* 1:00 - 2:00 pm Registration 2:00 pm CROP Hunger Walk The First Unitarian Universalist Church of Youngstown...

Monte Luna / Temptress / Horehound / Pythian

Youngstown, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 2617 Mahoning Ave, Youngstown, OH

We will be requiring proof of vaccination (card or photo of card) or a negative COVID test as of 48 hours for all ticketed events/live shows. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding...

Night LITE

Youngstown, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 100 Lincoln Ave, Youngstown, OH

The Ward Beecher Planetarium’s popular light and music extravaganza, presented in a fun, non-scary style, making this show ideal for all ages. COME IN COSTUME! Shows are Saturday, October 16 & 23...

The Bunny The Bear

Youngstown, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:55 PM

Address: 2617 Mahoning Ave, Youngstown, OH

Come As You Are Events & The Legend Agency Presents The Awakening Tour featuring Vampires Everywhere, The Bunny The Bear, Assuming We Survive, and Fate Destroyed October 17th at Westside Bowl in...

YSU Dana School of Music: Music at Noon

Youngstown, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 09:15 AM

Address: 1 University Plaza, Youngstown, OH

The YSU Dana School of Music presents a Music at Noon concert featuring Dana School of Music faculty members, on Wednesday, October 20th, at 12:15 pm, at the Butler Institute of American Art, on...

