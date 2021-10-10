CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Flint, MI

Flint events calendar

Flint Digest
Flint Digest
 6 days ago

(FLINT, MI) Flint has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Flint area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fMeVi_0cMyt8tT00

Horror Movie Night at Barley & Vine

Flint, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Horror Movie Night at Barley & Vine at 1072 S Elms Rd, Flint, MI 48532-3107, United States on Tue Oct 19 2021 at 08:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Ns2W_0cMyt8tT00

Hoverboard & Scooter Nite

Flint, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 5315 S Saginaw St, Flint, MI

Time to charge up and get ready to roll for our Hoverboard and Scooter Nite. Bring a friend and let's have some fun! $7 admission, adult spectators $5 includes choice of large drink or 20 game...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XLRHs_0cMyt8tT00

GBHS '02 Graduates 20 Year Reunion - 7/23/22 - TICKET REQUIRED ($75/person)

Flint, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 300 E 1st ST, Flint, MI 48502

All events in GB/Flint. Ease into the weekend with your wolfpack on Friday night or jump right in on Saturday! Keep scrolling for details.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27csI6_0cMyt8tT00

HAPPY DAYS - Flint Repertory Theatre

Flint, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1220 E Kearsley St, Flint, MI

Flint Repertory Theatre presents: HAPPY DAYS By Samuel Beckett October 8-17, 2021 Cast: Janet Haley and Rico Bruce Wade Directed by Kathryn Walsh Scenic Design: Scott Penner Lighting Design...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bxMZp_0cMyt8tT00

Trick or Treat on Beach Street with The Salvation Army

Flint, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 211 West Kearsley Street, Flint, MI 48502

Trick or Treating event! Trick or Treating, fellowship, games, hot cider and much more! Come and Join us for some FREE Everyone Welcome Fun!

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Government
City
Flint, MI
Flint, MI
Government
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samuel Beckett
Flint Digest

Flint Digest

Flint, MI
145
Followers
304
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Flint Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy