Flint events calendar

(FLINT, MI) Flint has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Flint area:

Horror Movie Night at Barley & Vine Flint, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Horror Movie Night at Barley & Vine at 1072 S Elms Rd, Flint, MI 48532-3107, United States on Tue Oct 19 2021 at 08:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Hoverboard & Scooter Nite Flint, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 5315 S Saginaw St, Flint, MI

Time to charge up and get ready to roll for our Hoverboard and Scooter Nite. Bring a friend and let's have some fun! $7 admission, adult spectators $5 includes choice of large drink or 20 game...

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 300 E 1st ST, Flint, MI 48502

All events in GB/Flint. Ease into the weekend with your wolfpack on Friday night or jump right in on Saturday! Keep scrolling for details.

HAPPY DAYS - Flint Repertory Theatre Flint, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1220 E Kearsley St, Flint, MI

Flint Repertory Theatre presents: HAPPY DAYS By Samuel Beckett October 8-17, 2021 Cast: Janet Haley and Rico Bruce Wade Directed by Kathryn Walsh Scenic Design: Scott Penner Lighting Design...

Trick or Treat on Beach Street with The Salvation Army Flint, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 211 West Kearsley Street, Flint, MI 48502

Trick or Treating event! Trick or Treating, fellowship, games, hot cider and much more! Come and Join us for some FREE Everyone Welcome Fun!