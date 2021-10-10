York calendar: What's coming up

(YORK, PA) Live events are lining up on the York calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in York:

Balloon 101 Workshop - Fall 2021 York, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 2899 Whiteford Rd, York, PA

Balloon 101 Workshop October 10, 2021 from 11a-5p. To learn more click the link below: https://bit.ly/3rGjL20 . . . #balloonclass #balloontraining #balloonworkshop #balloondecorating...

Cumberland County 50plus EXPO York, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Presented by OLP Events and Cumberland County Aging and Community Services, the 50plus EXPO will feature exhibitors providing up-to-date information for baby boomers and seniors. With free health...

First Capital City CON 2021 York, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

First Capital City CON is classified as a medium/large multimedia convention , which includes a few elements from a few different types of media. Usually events like this include famous guests...

Greener Codorus Initiative York, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 234 West Clarke Avenue, York, PA 17401

Join us for weekly vegetation maintenance to keep harmful chemicals like herbicides from being sprayed along the Codorus Creek in York City

SMASH ENT presents The 4th Annual OFFICIAL Black & Gold Grown & Sexy Affair York, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 PM

Address: 5 Brooks Robinson Way, York, PA 17401

SMASH ENT presents The 4th Annual OFFICIAL Grown & Sexy Black & Gold Affair Thanksgiving Weekend