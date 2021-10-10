CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newport News, VA

What’s up Newport News: Local events calendar

Newport News Daily
Newport News Daily
 6 days ago

(NEWPORT NEWS, VA) Newport News has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Newport News:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JXx3o_0cMyt68100

The Wknd Link

Newport News, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

The Wknd Link at 361 Beechmont Dr, 361 Beechmont Drive, Newport News, United States on Fri Oct 15 2021 at 08:00 pm to Sat Oct 16 2021 at 05:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=441Dfx_0cMyt68100

Pastor & First Lady Samuel L. Green III 6th Pastoral Anniversary

Newport News, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 2416 Orcutt Ave, Newport News, VA

Join St Johns COGIC membership, friends, and family as they celebrate Pastor and First Lady Green for 6 years of Pastoral leadership.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rUnvp_0cMyt68100

Virtual Sunday Service via ZOOM. Jeff McIntyre, Speaker

Newport News, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 9314 Warwick Blvd # 1, Newport News, VA

Jeff McIntyre, Speaker Trish Glaab, Presider The Message Service will follow the Lecture. Message Bearer: Trish Glaab Time: Every Sunday at 11:00 AM Eastern Time (Zoom service will open 15 minutes...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22fQT4_0cMyt68100

Love Your Relationship Again - Painlessly - Newport News

Newport News, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Newport News, VA 23601

I can help YOU reconnect to the love you once shared with your partner...even if they don't want to put the work in.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=143tQx_0cMyt68100

Join Us for Harvest Church Worship Service

Newport News, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Join us for Better by Choice with Apostle Spells every Sunday at 11AM for a powerful worship experience you do not want to miss!

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport News, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Newport News, VA
Government
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Live Events#Sun Oct 10#9314#Presider#The Message Service#Zoom
Newport News Daily

Newport News Daily

Newport News, VA
193
Followers
305
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Newport News Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy