Coming soon: Pacific House events

(PACIFIC HOUSE, CA) Pacific House has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pacific House:

El Dorado County Rock & Gem Show Placerville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 100 Placerville Dr, Placerville, CA

The El Dorado County Mineral & Gem Show starts on 10/16/2021. The Show ends on 10/17/2021. The Show is located at: El Dorado County Fairgrounds 100 Placerville Drive, Placerville, California...

Pumpkins for Munchkins Camino, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 2740 Cable Rd, Camino, CA

Come out and have some fun with the Active 20-30 Club Gold Rush #1034! Pumpkins for Munchkins event is happening again! Up at Hidden Star Camino! Great food and tons of fun!

Bassi Falls n Picnic Kyburz, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: Millionaire Camp, Kyburz, CA

Bassi Falls is a 4.3 mile heavily trafficked out and back trail located near Kyburz, California that features a waterfall and is rated as moderate. The trail offers a number of activity options...

Mediterranean Nights with The Tin Dears Somerset, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 7449 Fairplay Rd, Somerset, CA

Mediterranean Nights at the Vineyard Summer concert series is back and better than ever! Join us for an evening of great wine and good times, with an outdoor wine and sangria bar, VIP oasis...

Zinfest 2021 Day 2 Somerset, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 7280 Fairplay Rd, Somerset, CA

The Third Annual Fair Play Zin Fest will be an event for the senses, an epic wine and food adventure celebrating award winning premium zinfandels and other fantastic wines produced out of Fair...