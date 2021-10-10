CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pacific House, CA

Coming soon: Pacific House events

Pacific House News Watch
Pacific House News Watch
 6 days ago

(PACIFIC HOUSE, CA) Pacific House has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pacific House:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fx7vg_0cMyt5FI00

El Dorado County Rock & Gem Show

Placerville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 100 Placerville Dr, Placerville, CA

The El Dorado County Mineral & Gem Show starts on 10/16/2021. The Show ends on 10/17/2021. The Show is located at: El Dorado County Fairgrounds 100 Placerville Drive, Placerville, California...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SVBgn_0cMyt5FI00

Pumpkins for Munchkins

Camino, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 2740 Cable Rd, Camino, CA

Come out and have some fun with the Active 20-30 Club Gold Rush #1034! Pumpkins for Munchkins event is happening again! Up at Hidden Star Camino! Great food and tons of fun!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VZB0q_0cMyt5FI00

Bassi Falls n Picnic

Kyburz, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: Millionaire Camp, Kyburz, CA

Bassi Falls is a 4.3 mile heavily trafficked out and back trail located near Kyburz, California that features a waterfall and is rated as moderate. The trail offers a number of activity options...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EthV9_0cMyt5FI00

Mediterranean Nights with The Tin Dears

Somerset, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 7449 Fairplay Rd, Somerset, CA

Mediterranean Nights at the Vineyard Summer concert series is back and better than ever! Join us for an evening of great wine and good times, with an outdoor wine and sangria bar, VIP oasis...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sKyRa_0cMyt5FI00

Zinfest 2021 Day 2

Somerset, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 7280 Fairplay Rd, Somerset, CA

The Third Annual Fair Play Zin Fest will be an event for the senses, an epic wine and food adventure celebrating award winning premium zinfandels and other fantastic wines produced out of Fair...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Pacific House, CA
Local
California Government
Placerville, CA
Government
City
Somerset, CA
Somerset, CA
Government
City
Placerville, CA
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hidden Star Camino
Pacific House News Watch

Pacific House News Watch

Pacific House, CA
15
Followers
317
Post
588
Views
ABOUT

With Pacific House News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy