What’s up Fort Collins: Local events calendar

(FORT COLLINS, CO) Live events are coming to Fort Collins.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fort Collins:

Canyon Concert Ballet's Adult Prom 2022 Fort Collins, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Apr 04, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Apr 04, 09:00 PM

Address: 751 West Pitkin Street, Fort Collins, CO 80521

Join us at our groovy 1960s Adult Prom Fundraiser on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at the Colorado State University Football Stadium ballroom.

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Fort Collins, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Fort Collins, CO 80521

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Signature Concert 1: Fury, Hopeful & Contemplative Fort Collins, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 417 W Magnolia St, Fort Collins, CO

Fury, Contemplation & Hope October 2, 2021 7:30 PM Lincoln Center Your Fort Collins Symphony returns to the Lincoln Center’s Main Stage after a year of virtual performances. The opening night of...

Chamber Annual Dinner and Silent Auction Fort Collins, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 3823 Mountain Vista Dr, Fort Collins, CO

Chamber Annual Dinner and Silent Auction Hosted By Wellington Area Chamber Of Commerce. Event starts at Fri Oct 15 2021 at 05:30 pm and happening at Fort Collins., Prohibition Annual Gala

Craft Sunday: Figure Drawing w/ Elizabeth Fuller, Maker in Residence Fort Collins, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 316 Willow St, Fort Collins, CO

There is nothing more challenging and and beautiful to depict than the human form! Join Elizabeth Fuller for a lightly guided live nude figure drawing session at Wolverine farm on September 17th...