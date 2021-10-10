Shaniko calendar: Coming events

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(SHANIKO, OR) Shaniko is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Shaniko area:

Oregon Trail 2 day Tour – Along the Barlow Road

Dufur, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 40 Heimrich St, Dufur, OR

2 day Tour & Workshop with Wendell Baskins (10-15 through 10-17) Overland pioneers travelled over 1800 miles on the Oregon Trail before getting to the most difficult leg of the journey through the...

Madras Redevelopment Commission - City Council Meeting

Madras, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Madras City Hall - Council Chambers - 125 SW "E" Street This meeting is open to the public and interested citizens are invited to attend. The meeting will be offered via Zoom and teleconference...

Cowdeo 2021

Madras, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 430 SW Fairgrounds Rd, Madras, OR

The 52nd Annual Cowdeo is coming back to the Jefferson County Fairgrounds. Kids between 5 and 14 can compete in family-friendly

Blackjack Dealer Certification Class - Indian Head Casino

Warm Springs, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 3236 US-26, Warm Springs, OR

Indian Head Casino will be hosting two (2) Blackjack Dealer Certification trainings. Certification requires attending training classes for three weeks for 40 hours each week (Monday - Friday from...

Jefferson County Library District

Madras, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 241 SE 7th St, Madras, OR

Youth Library Card Suggest a purchase Download Audiobooks and eBooks Book Reviews July Reads

