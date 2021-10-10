CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Roanoke events coming soon

Roanoke Journal
Roanoke Journal
 6 days ago

(ROANOKE, VA) Live events are lining up on the Roanoke calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Roanoke area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q7EET_0cMyt2b700

Caleb Michael Settje

Roanoke, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 22 Kirk Avenue Southwest, Roanoke, VA 24011

Caleb Michael Settje is a singer-songwriter, studio musician, and vocal coach based in central Virginia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LgKSp_0cMyt2b700

The Wormholes / Lost in Space Camp

Roanoke, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 22 Kirk Avenue Southwest, Roanoke, VA 24011

The Wormholes are a blend of “art-pop and psychedelic rock”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fl856_0cMyt2b700

Ari Hest

Roanoke, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Mar 03, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Mar 03, 06:00 PM

Address: 22 Kirk Avenue Southwest, Roanoke, VA 24011

Grammy nominated singer/songwriter, Ari Hest, began his career with two albums on Columbia Records, all while touring internationally.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=217wBr_0cMyt2b700

Dress Up Cancer

Roanoke, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Mar 03, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Mar 03, 11:00 PM

Address: 110 Salem Ave SE, Roanoke, VA 24011

Dress Up Cancer Formal Gala Honoring the caregivers and survivors

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WefMs_0cMyt2b700

Miss Tess

Roanoke, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Address: 22 Kirk Avenue Southwest, Roanoke, VA 24011

A rare mix of jazz-infused old-time country, swing, and rockabilly

