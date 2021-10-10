CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Live events coming up in Columbus

Columbus Journal
Columbus Journal
 6 days ago

(COLUMBUS, GA) Columbus is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Columbus area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SlreN_0cMyt1iO00

Adult Prom : A Night of Mystery

Columbus, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 09:00 PM

Address: 801 Front Avenue, Columbus, GA 31901

Didn’t have the great prom experience? Here’s your chance to relive your special night and make it one to remember!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vjmkp_0cMyt1iO00

Foxie 105/K92.7/WOKS Strictly Old School Party 2021

Columbus, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: 801 Front Avenue, Columbus, GA 31901

Strictly Old School Music- Nothing past 1999. Best of the 70s, 80s & 90s. Join us in the Fountain Courtyard of the Trade Center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cuECW_0cMyt1iO00

Columbus Day Weekend Festival 2021

Columbus, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:50 PM

Address: 824 Sixth Ave, Columbus, GA 31901

Columbus Day Weekend Festival is a celebration of Family and Fun while supporting Community Economic Empowerment, Music and Health Awareness

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dx3XL_0cMyt1iO00

MobiChef Showcase: Sunset Edition

Columbus, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 400 4th Street, Columbus, GA 31901

Join us for another MobiChef Showcase this time in COLUMBUS, GA!!! We are featuring Chef Linwood Kennedy and his tapas style menu!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DAOpf_0cMyt1iO00

Chattahoochee River Rafting and Zipline Adventure

Columbus, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1000 Bay Ave, Columbus, GA 31901

Raft and Zipline with us at the Chattahoochee River in Columbus, GA. The longest urban whitewater rafting in the world!

Columbus Journal

Columbus Journal

Columbus, GA
