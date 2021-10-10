Live events coming up in Columbus
(COLUMBUS, GA) Columbus is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Columbus area:
Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 09:00 PM
Address: 801 Front Avenue, Columbus, GA 31901
Didn’t have the great prom experience? Here’s your chance to relive your special night and make it one to remember!
Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 09:00 PM
Address: 801 Front Avenue, Columbus, GA 31901
Strictly Old School Music- Nothing past 1999. Best of the 70s, 80s & 90s. Join us in the Fountain Courtyard of the Trade Center.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:50 PM
Address: 824 Sixth Ave, Columbus, GA 31901
Columbus Day Weekend Festival is a celebration of Family and Fun while supporting Community Economic Empowerment, Music and Health Awareness
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM
Address: 400 4th Street, Columbus, GA 31901
Join us for another MobiChef Showcase this time in COLUMBUS, GA!!! We are featuring Chef Linwood Kennedy and his tapas style menu!
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Address: 1000 Bay Ave, Columbus, GA 31901
Raft and Zipline with us at the Chattahoochee River in Columbus, GA. The longest urban whitewater rafting in the world!
