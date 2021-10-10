Grand Rapids events coming up

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(GRAND RAPIDS, ND) Live events are lining up on the Grand Rapids calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Grand Rapids area:

Painting with Wool to Create Needle Felted Pictures with Jean Hainlen

Nome, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 200 1st Ave, Nome, ND

Needle felting is a fun way to create “paintings” by building layers of beautiful, colorful wool fibers. Using a small, handheld barbed needle, you’ll learn to poke wool roving into a fiber...

DJ Cav Halloween Bash

Lisbon, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 409 Main St, Lisbon, ND

Halloween is going to be crazy! Come out to Cattleman's Club Lounge in Lisbon ND, For the Annual Halloween Bash with DJ Cav Cav will be bringing the party all night long. Come dressed to impress...

Ordination & Installation of Jaime Marie Decker

Gwinner, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:30 PM

By the grace of God and the call of the church, the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America invites you to join in a service of the worship of God and the ordination & installation of Jaime Marie...

Parent Teacher Conferences

Edgeley, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 01:45 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 307 6th St, Edgeley, ND

Elementary Student Parents - Be watching your student backpacks for your scheduled time to meet with your student's teacher(s). High School Parents - you can come and meet with your student's...

