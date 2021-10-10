Olympia calendar: Coming events

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(OLYMPIA, WA) Live events are lining up on the Olympia calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Olympia area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tg1AH_0cMysztu00

Diva Drag Brunch: Olympia

Olympia, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 03:00 PM

Address: 610 Water Street Southwest, Olympia, WA 98501

Diva Drag Brunch hits the road! We're taking over Octapas Cafe in Olympia Washington on Sunday December 19th!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sy01A_0cMysztu00

(IN-PERSON) End Nagging Sports Injuries and Get Back in the Game

Olympia, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:20 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:50 PM

Address: 3948 Cleveland Avenue Southeast, ## B, Tumwater, WA 98501

This is a 30 minute live and in-person clinic at Russell Chiropractic Center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q9eIP_0cMysztu00

Sam Millers Olympia Comedy Show Hosted by Sam Miller

Olympia, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Address: 500 Capitol Way South, Olympia, WA 98501

Sam Miller and The Wayside Cafe present the best comedy show in Olympia! Comics that have appeared on HBO, Comedy Central and more!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19XZlu_0cMysztu00

Columbus Day / Indigenous People's Day

Tumwater, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Columbus Day is a public holiday in many parts of the country, with schools and public buildings closed. However, about a third of states do not observe Columbus Day - some celebrate Indigenous...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rpPFa_0cMysztu00

Sip and paint art class at Olympia Wine bar, Rumors!

Olympia, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 08:30 PM

Address: 430 Washington Street Southeast, Olympia, WA 98501

Relax and paint and enjoy a huge selection of delicious wine at Rumors Wine Bar Olympia!

