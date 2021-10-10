CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Grove, OR

Events on the Pine Grove calendar

Pine Grove Today
Pine Grove Today
 6 days ago

(PINE GROVE, OR) Pine Grove is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Pine Grove area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e43uG_0cMysy1B00

Mobile Farmers Market: Maupin

Maupin, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Gorge Grown’s Mobile Farmers Market will be in Maupin on the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of the month from 12pm – 2pm at Kaiser Park with a van full of fresh locally grown seasonal fruits and veggies...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fduYF_0cMysy1B00

It's Fall: Time to Plant Spring Bulbs!

Madras, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:15 AM

Address: 1665 NW Warm Springs Hwy, Madras, OR

*FREE class: It IS time for planting spring bulbs, in the garden or in patio containers! We have selected some unusual types that can stand up to our climate and also the "critters" that share our...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DWNIn_0cMysy1B00

Blackjack Dealer Certification Class - Indian Head Casino

Warm Springs, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 3236 US-26, Warm Springs, OR

Indian Head Casino will be hosting two (2) Blackjack Dealer Certification trainings. Certification requires attending training classes for three weeks for 40 hours each week (Monday - Friday from...

HERO MONDAY SWIPE & WIN

Warm Springs, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 3236 US-26, Warm Springs, OR

MONDAYS | 9AM-11PM (IHC/PTP) Honoring Military, First Responders and Health Care Workers. Earn 100/200 SAME DAY POINTS AND BE ELIGIBLE FOR UP TO 2 SWIPE & WIN GAMES for Bonus Slot Play, Drawing...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z76oo_0cMysy1B00

Dinner %26amp; a Movie @ the Granada

The Dalles, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Movie & Dinner Night extended line-up: 3. Oct 22 & 23: James Stewart Rear Window Plan ahead and join us for massive Fun! Friday & Saturday nights. Show at 6pm, Doors open at 5:30 Movie & Dinner...

CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
