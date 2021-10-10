Live events on the horizon in Mission

(MISSION, TX) Mission has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mission:

72nd Princess Anna Pageant Mission, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 200 N Shary Rd, Mission, TX

We invite you to join us Saturday October 23rd to the 72nd Princess Anna Pageant happening at the Mission Event Center!

Trunk or Treat Mission, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 801 Bryan Rd ste 174, Mission, TX

Come out to 5x5 Brewery and enjoy a family time with our Trunk or Treat event. 50/50 jar, music, family fun and great drinks from 5x5.

Medicare Open House/Seminar Mission, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Register for this Medicare Seminar to get your questions about Medicare answered by one of our licensed agents.

3 Nights Of Fright Mission, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 801 Bryan Rd ste 174, Mission, TX

Join Us at 5x5 Brewing Co., as we celebrate 3 Nights Of Fright. We will have Live bands, Food Trucks, Daily Contests, Great Beers and a Haunted House. Friday 10/29 Best Jack O Lantern Contest...

Dutch Oven Cooking Mission, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 2800 S Bentsen Palm Dr, Mission, TX

Get a taste of tradition! Learn some camp cooking the old fashioned way. Learn the basics of Dutch oven cooking and sample your way to a newfound interest in traditional camp cooking. Discover a...