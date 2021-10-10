CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mission, TX

Live events on the horizon in Mission

Mission Times
Mission Times
 6 days ago

(MISSION, TX) Mission has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mission:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CP9XA_0cMysx8S00

72nd Princess Anna Pageant

Mission, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 200 N Shary Rd, Mission, TX

We invite you to join us Saturday October 23rd to the 72nd Princess Anna Pageant happening at the Mission Event Center!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v3O5f_0cMysx8S00

Trunk or Treat

Mission, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 801 Bryan Rd ste 174, Mission, TX

Come out to 5x5 Brewery and enjoy a family time with our Trunk or Treat event. 50/50 jar, music, family fun and great drinks from 5x5.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cSnXg_0cMysx8S00

Medicare Open House/Seminar

Mission, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Register for this Medicare Seminar to get your questions about Medicare answered by one of our licensed agents.

3 Nights Of Fright

Mission, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 801 Bryan Rd ste 174, Mission, TX

Join Us at 5x5 Brewing Co., as we celebrate 3 Nights Of Fright. We will have Live bands, Food Trucks, Daily Contests, Great Beers and a Haunted House. Friday 10/29 Best Jack O Lantern Contest...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QI3S8_0cMysx8S00

Dutch Oven Cooking

Mission, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 2800 S Bentsen Palm Dr, Mission, TX

Get a taste of tradition! Learn some camp cooking the old fashioned way. Learn the basics of Dutch oven cooking and sample your way to a newfound interest in traditional camp cooking. Discover a...

CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
