Coming soon: Green Bay events

(GREEN BAY, WI) Green Bay has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Green Bay:

Christmas Through the Decades at Hazelwood Historic House Green Bay, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Address: 1008 South Monroe Avenue, Green Bay, WI 54301

Come see the Hazelwood Historic House this holiday season and discover how homes were decorated throughout various different time periods.

Lost Connection: Trauma in the Nervous System Green Bay, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Mar 03, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Mar 03, 05:30 PM

Address: 2031 South Webster Avenue, Green Bay, WI 54301

Have you experienced trauma in your life? Mental or physical, it can be carried with you for years! Join Dr Katey for more information!

TechGYRLS® - Computer Science Talent Ecosystem Youth/CESA 7 Green Bay, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Dec 12, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Dec 12, 03:00 PM

Address: 230 South Madison Street, Green Bay, WI 54301

TechGYRLS® gives young girls the opportunity to attend STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and math) workshops!

March BUNCO Ladies Night Green Bay, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Mar 03, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Mar 03, 06:00 PM

Address: 2031 South Webster Avenue, Green Bay, WI 54301

Bunco Night is an incredible opportunity to connect with women in our 920! We always have wine, snacks, Bunco, and Community! Come join us!

Passion Fashion Show Green Bay, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 101 S Washington St, Green Bay, WI 54301

Passion Fashion Show will be show casing several brands of fashion! This is a adult friendly show! Grab your friend and enjoy the show!