Thunder Hawk, SD

What’s up Thunder Hawk: Local events calendar

 6 days ago

(THUNDER HAWK, SD) Live events are coming to Thunder Hawk.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Thunder Hawk:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S1ULU_0cMysvN000

BC (CO-OP) Girls Varsity Volleyball @ Lemmon

Lemmon, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

The Lemmon (SD) varsity volleyball team has a home non-conference match vs. Bowman County co-op [Bowman/Rhame/Scranton] (Bowman, ND) on Tuesday, October 19 @ 7p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dozLn_0cMysvN000

Hettinger's Pumpkin Festival

Hettinger, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 120 S Main St, Hettinger, ND

Variety of fun activities for all ages centered around the Pumpkin theme.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fASTD_0cMysvN000

Lemmon Christmas Craft Fair

Lemmon, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 100 3rd St W, Lemmon, SD

Address : FJ Reeder Armory Lemmon SD Phone : 605-374-5716 (Always call and confirm events.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LkfUO_0cMysvN000

Cannonball Dinner (Elgin, ND)

Elgin, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 208 N Main St, Elgin, ND

Join the Cannonball chapter at Our Place in Elgin, ND for their annual fundraiser and dinner to support conservation in North Dakota. We will have Guns & Ammo plus a live auction for Ducks...

Thunder Hawk, SD
