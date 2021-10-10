CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winton, MN

Live events coming up in Winton

Winton News Beat
Winton News Beat
 6 days ago

(WINTON, MN) Winton is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Winton area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DV5Ny_0cMysuUH00

Introduction to Clay Work

Ely, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 209 E Sheridan St, Ely, MN

Tuesdays and Thursdays October 12 through November 46:00 PM - 8:00 PM Tuition: $320 Materials: $10This class has eight sessions over four weeks. It is okay to miss one session. Bisque and glaze...

Learn More

Snowshoe Lacing Workshop

Ely, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 209 E Sheridan St, Ely, MN

Snowshoe Lacing Workshop with Peta Barrett $320 Registration: https://elyfolkschool.coursestorm.com/course/snowshoe-lacing-workshop?page=3 Friday, Saturday, and Sunday October 22-24, 2021 9:00 AM...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tQRez_0cMysuUH00

Alcoholics Anonymous Support Group

Ely, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 915 E Camp St, Ely, MN

Open meetings are available to anyone interested in Alcoholics Anonymous program of recovery from alcoholism. Nonalcoholics may attend open meetings as

Learn More

Accessorizing Your Pottery

Ely, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 209 E Sheridan St, Ely, MN

Thursdays, October 14 and 21, 2021 After you have created a beautiful shape out of clay, the next most important task is to decide how to decorate the surface. Your choices make your work uniquely...

Learn More

Intro to Stained Glass

Ely, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 209 E Sheridan St, Ely, MN

Intro to Stained Glass with Betty Firth $92 Registration: https://elyfolkschool.coursestorm.com/course/intro-to-stained-glass4 only 2 seats left Mondays, October 4 and 11, 2021 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ely, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
Ely, MN
Government
City
Winton, MN
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Thu Nov 11#Sun Oct 10#Alcoholics Anonymous
Winton News Beat

Winton News Beat

Winton, MN
5
Followers
264
Post
312
Views
ABOUT

With Winton News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy