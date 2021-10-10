Live events coming up in Winton

(WINTON, MN) Winton is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Winton area:

Introduction to Clay Work Ely, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 209 E Sheridan St, Ely, MN

Tuesdays and Thursdays October 12 through November 46:00 PM - 8:00 PM Tuition: $320 Materials: $10This class has eight sessions over four weeks. It is okay to miss one session. Bisque and glaze...

Snowshoe Lacing Workshop Ely, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 209 E Sheridan St, Ely, MN

Snowshoe Lacing Workshop with Peta Barrett $320 Registration: https://elyfolkschool.coursestorm.com/course/snowshoe-lacing-workshop?page=3 Friday, Saturday, and Sunday October 22-24, 2021 9:00 AM...

Alcoholics Anonymous Support Group Ely, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 915 E Camp St, Ely, MN

Open meetings are available to anyone interested in Alcoholics Anonymous program of recovery from alcoholism. Nonalcoholics may attend open meetings as

Accessorizing Your Pottery Ely, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 209 E Sheridan St, Ely, MN

Thursdays, October 14 and 21, 2021 After you have created a beautiful shape out of clay, the next most important task is to decide how to decorate the surface. Your choices make your work uniquely...

Intro to Stained Glass Ely, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 209 E Sheridan St, Ely, MN

Intro to Stained Glass with Betty Firth $92 Registration: https://elyfolkschool.coursestorm.com/course/intro-to-stained-glass4 only 2 seats left Mondays, October 4 and 11, 2021 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM...