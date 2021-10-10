CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Post, WI

What’s up New Post: Local events calendar

 6 days ago

(NEW POST, WI) Live events are coming to New Post.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around New Post:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23BzUd_0cMystbY00

Hayward Sept - Oct 2021 Grief Support Group

Hayward, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 10680 Main St, Hayward, WI

This community grief support group will meet on Thursdays starting Sept 16 for 6 consecutive weeks. This group is free and open to the public. No reservation is required. Please join us! Regional...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4faiV2_0cMystbY00

Modified Bloom Paint Pour $35

Hayward, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

No two blooms are the same! Join us as we pour a 6x8” canvas paint bloom then modify it with cell activator and artistic drawing. Teacher is Lynn Fitch Friday October 15th 10a-12p Cost $35 all...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ImOjl_0cMystbY00

Fall Conference: A Rainbow of Possibilities with Lisa Murphy!

Hayward, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 10655 Nyman Ave, Hayward, WI

A RAINBOW OF POSSIBILITIES A day designed to inspire hope, by reconnecting providers for networking opportunities and unveil many possibilities to enhance and expand children’s learning with…...

Followers

Hayward, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 10655 Nyman Ave, Hayward, WI

Followers (Fall 2021) Followers is a twice-a-month after school program where we collect students conveniently from their school in Hayward (grades K-2 @ the Primary and grades 3-5 @ the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2810xp_0cMystbY00

Party at The Park Center in Hayward

Hayward, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 15791 US Hwy 63, Hayward, WI

The DTA travels to Hayward for a fantastic night of music. The Park is a fabulous music venue- don't miss it! Tickets available at: Out Of The Woods Winery, Main Street, Hayward, Redberry Books...

CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
With New Post Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

