What’s up New Post: Local events calendar

(NEW POST, WI) Live events are coming to New Post.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around New Post:

Hayward Sept - Oct 2021 Grief Support Group Hayward, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 10680 Main St, Hayward, WI

This community grief support group will meet on Thursdays starting Sept 16 for 6 consecutive weeks. This group is free and open to the public. No reservation is required. Please join us! Regional...

Modified Bloom Paint Pour $35 Hayward, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

No two blooms are the same! Join us as we pour a 6x8” canvas paint bloom then modify it with cell activator and artistic drawing. Teacher is Lynn Fitch Friday October 15th 10a-12p Cost $35 all...

Fall Conference: A Rainbow of Possibilities with Lisa Murphy! Hayward, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 10655 Nyman Ave, Hayward, WI

A RAINBOW OF POSSIBILITIES A day designed to inspire hope, by reconnecting providers for networking opportunities and unveil many possibilities to enhance and expand children’s learning with…...

Followers Hayward, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 10655 Nyman Ave, Hayward, WI

Followers (Fall 2021) Followers is a twice-a-month after school program where we collect students conveniently from their school in Hayward (grades K-2 @ the Primary and grades 3-5 @ the...

Party at The Park Center in Hayward Hayward, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 15791 US Hwy 63, Hayward, WI

The DTA travels to Hayward for a fantastic night of music. The Park is a fabulous music venue- don't miss it! Tickets available at: Out Of The Woods Winery, Main Street, Hayward, Redberry Books...