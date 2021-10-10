CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charleston, SC

Charleston calendar: Coming events

Charleston Post
Charleston Post
 6 days ago

(CHARLESTON, SC) Live events are lining up on the Charleston calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Charleston:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wtlet_0cMyssip00

2021 Champs for the Children 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home.Save $5

Charleston, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Charleston, SC 29401

We are so excited to team up again with Megan Osborne, Mrs Northern Virginia, as a Champion for our Children!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OVJT2_0cMyssip00

The Influence of Meme Culture | Panel Discussion | Free

Charleston, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 04:30 PM

Address: 58 Coming Street, Charleston, SC 29401

A panel discussion about the influence of meme culture on news and journalism.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uk0na_0cMyssip00

A King's First Queen Mother & Son Dance

Charleston, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 35 Prioleau Street, Charleston, SC 29401

Highstar Entertainment & Young Kingz Presents: A King's First Queen Mother Son Dance

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Government
City
Charleston, SC
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Sun Oct 10
Charleston Post

Charleston Post

Charleston, SC
142
Followers
309
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Charleston Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy