Victory, VT

Victory calendar: Coming events

 6 days ago

(VICTORY, VT) Live events are coming to Victory.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Victory area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0APUu0_0cMysrq600

Immigration

Lyndon, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: 14 Depot St, Lyndon, VT

Join us online for a four week exploration of immigration for homeschool students in grades 6-8. Explore the history of immigration in the U. S., laws, ports of entry, the path to citizenship...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bMJAU_0cMysrq600

Market Day

Lyndon, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 6601 Memorial Dr, Lyndon, VT

Come shop at the Lyndonville Agway, local produce, baked goods, and hand made items available. Moe vendor spaces are available. Contact Melanie Hansen to become a Lyndonville Agway Market Vendor...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gkdnL_0cMysrq600

PSAT/NMSQT

Lyndon Center, Lyndon, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Address: 168 Institute Cir, Lyndon Center, VT

PSAT/NMSQT at 168 Institute Cir, Lyndonville, VT 05851, United States on Wed Oct 13 2021 at 07:00 am

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31u9l0_0cMysrq600

Senior Meals at Colonel Town Recreation

Lancaster, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 16 High St, Lancaster, NH

Senior Meals, Tri-County CAP held at the Colonel Town Recreation at noon on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. Suggested donation $3 for those under 60 years of age and older, under 60...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S9ZTQ_0cMysrq600

Alcoholics Anonymous: North Country Group

Lancaster, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 637 Main St, Lancaster, NH

Monday, 7:00 pm to 8:00 pm Open meetings are available to anyone interested in Alcoholics Anonymous program of recovery from alcoholism. Nonalcoholics may

Victory, VT
