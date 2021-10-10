Victory calendar: Coming events
(VICTORY, VT) Live events are coming to Victory.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Victory area:
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 11:00 AM
Address: 14 Depot St, Lyndon, VT
Join us online for a four week exploration of immigration for homeschool students in grades 6-8. Explore the history of immigration in the U. S., laws, ports of entry, the path to citizenship...
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Address: 6601 Memorial Dr, Lyndon, VT
Come shop at the Lyndonville Agway, local produce, baked goods, and hand made items available. Moe vendor spaces are available. Contact Melanie Hansen to become a Lyndonville Agway Market Vendor...
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 AM
Address: 168 Institute Cir, Lyndon Center, VT
PSAT/NMSQT at 168 Institute Cir, Lyndonville, VT 05851, United States on Wed Oct 13 2021 at 07:00 am
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 AM
Address: 16 High St, Lancaster, NH
Senior Meals, Tri-County CAP held at the Colonel Town Recreation at noon on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. Suggested donation $3 for those under 60 years of age and older, under 60...
Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 637 Main St, Lancaster, NH
Monday, 7:00 pm to 8:00 pm Open meetings are available to anyone interested in Alcoholics Anonymous program of recovery from alcoholism. Nonalcoholics may
Comments / 0