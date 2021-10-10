CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rose, NE

What’s up Rose: Local events calendar

Rose Dispatch
Rose Dispatch
 6 days ago

(ROSE, NE) Rose is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Rose:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lNsbO_0cMysqxN00

Brotherhood LNK Presents: Man Camp 2021

Long Pine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 87979 Red Wing Rd, Long Pine, NE

Man Camp will be a combination of fireside chats, worship, and of course some outdoor activities! About this Event Brotherhood is heading to Camp Witness in Long Pine Nebraska for Man Camp! Come...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35BK6u_0cMysqxN00

Marking Nebraska: Our (Mostly) Hidden Historical Monuments

Atkinson, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 210 W State St, Atkinson, NE

Humanities Nebraska programming is made possible by these sponsors and generous individuals, foundations, and businesses across Nebraska.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zM3Tc_0cMysqxN00

2001 MacDon 9250 14' Swather

Ainsworth, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

2001 MacDon 9250 14' Swather, 2192 Hrs Showing, 4 Cylinder Diesel Engine, Hydrostatic Transmission, 14' Wide, Steel Crimpers, 922 Auger Header, 16.5L-16.1 Rear Tires, 21.5L-16.1 (Front Tire Side...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rose, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
State
Nebraska State
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Ne Man Camp#This Event Brotherhood#Ne Humanities Nebraska#Hydrostatic Transmission#Wide Steel Crimpers
Rose Dispatch

Rose Dispatch

Rose, NE
0
Followers
202
Post
25
Views
ABOUT

With Rose Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy