Lily Bay Twp events coming up

(LILY BAY TWP, ME) Lily Bay Twp has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lily Bay Twp:

Graveside Memorial Service Guilford, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Guilford - Laura "Laurie" (Packard) White, 55, passed away peacefully at home in Guilford, Maine, on September 8, 2021, after a short illness. Laurie was born October 22, 1965, in Dover-Foxcroft...

Trail Work & Boundary Work at Medawisla Lodge Greenville, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 15 Moosehead Lake Rd, Greenville, ME

Medawisla Lodge, Greenville, ME, Maine, Downeast and Acadia, ME United States

Paint and Sip Sunday! Guilford, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 5 N Main St, Guilford, ME

Paint and sip is coming back! this year we will be doing it on Sundays. Wine will be $3 during the event. Bring a friend and have some fun to end your weekend

Remote Paradise: Spencer Pond Adventure — Maine Yoga Adventures Greenville, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: Unnamed Road, Greenville, ME

Join Maine Yoga Adventures for a fabulous off the grid, foliage saturated, tucked away in the wilderness, waterfront weekend! Adventurers will enjoy a cozy cabin stay in the wilderness with lots...

GriefShare Grief Recovery Support Group Charleston, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 185 Main Rd, Charleston, ME

Meeting Room: The Table Talk Room. Signs will be on the door to direct you. Contact:Rhonda J Brown-Winterbottom, Leader207-332-0699 Click Here For Registration