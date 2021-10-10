White Oak events coming soon

(WHITE OAK, SC) Live events are coming to White Oak.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in White Oak:

Carolina Adventure World Night Ride Winnsboro, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 1515 Arrowhead Rd, Winnsboro, SC

Join us for our October Night Ride on Saturday, October 23! Limited cabin, RV and tent sites remain - book yours before they're gone! To book, call the Welcome Center at 803-482-3534 or visit...

Oyster Roast Blythewood, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 158-B Langford Rd, Blythewood, SC

Awwww shucks. Get ready for our Oyster Roast & Crawfish Boil with Councilman Sloan J. Griffin III! About this Event Awwww shucks. Get ready for our Oyster Roast & Crawfish Boil with Councilman...

FALL PLANTING GARDEN Volunteer Day Blythewood, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Join Us at the Big Red Barn Retreat Garden to prepare the planting beds and plant our FALL Garden. Let us know you're coming, by registering with this link...

Transcendental Meditation Training Blythewood, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Transcendental Meditation ™ is a cornerstone activity at Warrior PATHH, and a technique that allows those struggling with stress and anxiety to calm their nervous system and reconnect the mind...

Jarret Forrester at McNulty's Taproom Blythewood, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 420 McNulty St, Blythewood, SC

Jarret Forrester coming to Blythewood's favorite hot spot bar and restaurant in 2021!!