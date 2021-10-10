CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yuma Proving Ground, AZ

Live events coming up in Yuma Proving Ground

Yuma Proving Ground Dispatch
Yuma Proving Ground Dispatch
 6 days ago

(YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ) Live events are coming to Yuma Proving Ground.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Yuma Proving Ground:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XmeyD_0cMysnYQ00

Medicare Open House/Seminar

Yuma, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 284 S Main St, Yuma, AZ

Register for this Medicare Seminar to get your questions about Medicare answered by one of our licensed agents.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FeqBZ_0cMysnYQ00

Paint Your Pet

Yuma, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 1221 W 16th St, Yuma, AZ

Join us! What is Open Studio? Choose from Pottery painting, canvas painting or pick one of our wood cutouts! Reserve a table for $5- Only one reservation needed per group- deposit will be deducted...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y0ChU_0cMysnYQ00

Save the Boobies 12

Yuma, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Address: 2550 Gila Ridge Rd, Yuma, AZ

Save the Boobies 12 at Bobby's Territorial Harley-Davidson, 2550 E Gila Ridge Rd, Yuma, United States on Sat Oct 23 2021 at 09:00 am

Learn More

Frida Day of the Dead

Yuma, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 1221 W 16th St, Yuma, AZ

Join us, 10/13, to paint Frida- Day of the Dead style at 6:30pm. The 12x12 canvas will have the skull outline traced for you! The colors in this painting can be customized to your liking. All...

Learn More

Baby Bumpkin Hand & Foot Print on Pottery at Artsy Fartsy Studio

Yuma, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 1221 W 16th St, Yuma, AZ

Join in on the print making fun! Special event for baby hand, foot and booty prints. Make a bumpkin plate, hand print mug, the possibilities are endless. RSVP thru the link Pick your pottery from...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yuma Proving Ground, AZ
Yuma, AZ
Government
City
Yuma, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Day Of The Dead#Medicare#Az Register#Sun Oct 10#Bobby#Frida Day#Az Join
Yuma Proving Ground Dispatch

Yuma Proving Ground Dispatch

Yuma Proving Ground, AZ
71
Followers
318
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Yuma Proving Ground Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy