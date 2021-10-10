CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawson, AR

Coming soon: Lawson events

Lawson Voice
Lawson Voice
 6 days ago

(LAWSON, AR) Lawson has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lawson area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IEhns_0cMysmfh00

payne, ar

El Dorado, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in payne_ar? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

71277

El Dorado, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in 71277? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oK4Jc_0cMysmfh00

Yamaha Stroke Play Series AR

El Dorado, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 191 Club House Drive, El Dorado, AR

Tee: Blue span (7,147 yds - Par 72) Mystic Creek Golf Club opened in May of 2013. It was constructed in the rolling timberlands that surround El Dorado, AR.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uBxIm_0cMysmfh00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

El Dorado, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, El Dorado, AR 71730

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

laran, la

El Dorado, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in laran_la? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

