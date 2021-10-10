CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yeehaw Junction, FL

Live events Yeehaw Junction — what’s coming up

 6 days ago

(YEEHAW JUNCTION, FL) Yeehaw Junction is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Yeehaw Junction area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WnvqL_0cMyslmy00

Concealed Carry: Street Encounter Skills and Tactics, Okeechobee, FL

Okeechobee, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jan 01, 02:00 PM

Address: 1214 Big Four Corners Road, 7055 48th St NE, Okeechobee, FL 34972

To be successful and effective in their own self-defense, citizens need a wide variety of skills beyond just shooting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s1vY5_0cMyslmy00

Beto y Sus Canarios La Dinastia De Tuzantla Banda Los Costeños Los Pajaritos De Tacupa

Okeechobee, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 4601 FL-710 E, Okeechobee, FL

Beto y Sus Canarios, LOS PAJARITOS DE TACUPA MICHOACAN, and La Dinastía de Tuzantla, Michoacán at Okeechobee County Agri Civic Center at 2021-10-24T13:00:00-0400

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s2mfC_0cMyslmy00

Bullets & Cars - Vehicle Tactics & Ballistics *Full - Waitlist available*

Okeechobee, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 7055 48th St NE, Okeechobee, FL

This class is currently full. Email us at [masked] to be added to the wait list. How much time do you spend travelling in your car? Statistically most gun fights occur moving from or to a vehicle...

ALL PUBLIC RANGES AND CLAYS FIELDS OPEN

Okeechobee, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 7055 48th St NE, Okeechobee, FL

All public ranges and clays fields are open Thursday through Sunday from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM.\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HBONn_0cMyslmy00

J-5 Ranch Fall Barn Sale

Okeechobee, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 10406 Bluefield Rd, Okeechobee, FL

We are overjoyed that you are interested in joining the next J-5 Ranch Barn Sale as a vendor! Our vendors are family, and we love bringing so many creatives together to share their love for the...

