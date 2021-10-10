Live events on the horizon in Primrose
(PRIMROSE, KY) Primrose is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Primrose:
Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 397 Engineer Dr, Irvine, KY
The Estill County (Irvine, KY) varsity volleyball team has a home non-conference match vs. Rockcastle County (Mt. Vernon, KY) on Monday, October 11 @ 6p. Game Details: Estill County High School
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Address: 1890 Natural Bridge Rd, Slade, KY
Join us for camping and climbing at the Red. Planning to leave Thursday 10/7 and climb Fri and Sat. Returning Sunday 10/10. RSVP for accurate headcount and plan to attend the Club Meeting on Tue...
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:30 AM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 PM
Address: 38 South Irvine Road, Irvine, KY
Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours: June 4 - October 23, 2021Fridays: 3:30 pm - 6:30 pm Location: Estill Co.Fairground Pavilion
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM
Address: 87 E Main St, Beattyville, KY
Celebrating 34 years! Far from being a normal festival, the Woolly Worm Festival became a tradition rooted in Lee County’s culture. The woolly worm is believed to forecast the weather for the...
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 12:00 PM
Address: Spaas Creek Road, Stanton, KY 40380
Astral [ˈastrəl] - of, related to, or coming from the stars.. ..join us under the cosmos where Music & Art collide creating ASTRAL ECHOS!!
