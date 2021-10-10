CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sawyers Bar, CA

Sawyers Bar calendar: What's coming up

 6 days ago

(SAWYERS BAR, CA) Sawyers Bar is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sawyers Bar:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eZ5bu_0cMysj1W00

Arts, Crafts and Music Retreat – Bay Area

Trinity Center, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 581 Carrville Loop Road, Trinity Center, CA

This retreat will be jam-packed full of activities for crafters. Not only will you get to make lifelong connections with new friends, but you will also get to take home with you what you’ve made...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XTO3P_0cMysj1W00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Yreka, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Yreka, CA 96097

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hE1VE_0cMysj1W00

Samhain Night Sound Healing Walk in Mount Shasta

Weed, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:55 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 4617 Stewart Springs Rd, Weed, CA

List of Hestia Mount Shasta Retreat Center upcoming events. Nonprofit Events by Hestia Mount Shasta Retreat Center. Hestia is a 10-acre retreat sanctuary locat

CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
Sawyers Bar, CA
With Sawyers Bar Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

