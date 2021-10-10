Sawyers Bar calendar: What's coming up

(SAWYERS BAR, CA) Sawyers Bar is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sawyers Bar:

Arts, Crafts and Music Retreat – Bay Area Trinity Center, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 581 Carrville Loop Road, Trinity Center, CA

This retreat will be jam-packed full of activities for crafters. Not only will you get to make lifelong connections with new friends, but you will also get to take home with you what you’ve made...

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Yreka, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Yreka, CA 96097

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Samhain Night Sound Healing Walk in Mount Shasta Weed, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:55 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 4617 Stewart Springs Rd, Weed, CA

List of Hestia Mount Shasta Retreat Center upcoming events. Nonprofit Events by Hestia Mount Shasta Retreat Center. Hestia is a 10-acre retreat sanctuary locat