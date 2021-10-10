Sandy Valley calendar: Events coming up

(SANDY VALLEY, NV) Sandy Valley is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Sandy Valley area:

Single Mom Strong- LAS VEGAS- Sloan Canyon Hike Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 12:30 PM

Address: 1000 Scenic Loop Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89161

Take a hike through an incredible landscape full of petroglyphs with other local single moms and their children!

Pioneer Day 2021 Blue Diamond, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 6375 NV-159, Blue Diamond, NV

Three ranches formed the core of the Las Vegas community in the 1870’s, and we were one of them! Spring Mountain Ranch State Park turns back the clock to our early days as a pioneer ranch. Come...

Shop Small Holiday Craftville Gift Bazaar Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 3333 Blue Diamond Road, Las Vegas, NV 89139

LV Craft Shows has been bringing the best craft & gift shows to the Las Vegas Valley since 1999. Our creative vendors offer unique items,

KIDSFEST Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 6425 West Pebble Road, Las Vegas, NV 89139

KidsFest is back! This FREE family event is sure to be a hit with bounce houses, games, face-painting, and more kid friendly activities!

Afternoon Yoga on the Meadow Blue Diamond, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 6375 NV-159, Blue Diamond, NV

THERE IS AN ENTRANCE FEE OF $10 PER VEHICLE FOR NV RESIDENTS AND $15 FOR OUT-OF-STATE VISITORS AND WE CAN ONLY ACCEPT CASH AT THIS TIME. Come stretch your body and relax your spirit! Trained yoga...