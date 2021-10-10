Newell calendar: Events coming up

(NEWELL, CA) Live events are lining up on the Newell calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Newell area:

Zach's Bikes Adventure ride to Hagelstein! Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 831 Main St, Klamath Falls, OR

This beautiful scenic gravel and paved ride will take you from local downtown Klamath falls through the rolling hills of old fort road. The road will quickly turn into rideable gravel through a...

LOST RIVER BOOSTER CLUB - Dinner, Dance & Dessert Auction Merrill, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Healthy Kids Running Series Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 2901 Homedale Rd, Klamath Falls, OR

The Healthy Kids Running Series Fall 2021 - Klamath Falls, OR is on Sunday September 19, 2021 to Sunday October 17, 2021. It includes the following events: PreK 2/3 Yr Old - 50 Yard Dash, PreK 4/5...

ABBAFAB: @ Ross Ragland Theater Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 218 N 7th St, Klamath Falls, OR

Having played to sold-out crowds across the U.S. and abroad, ABBAFAB is a stunning tribute to the music of ABBA featuring the sensational talents of some of TAD’s most talented and loved artists...

Monthly Meeting Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 3052 Homedale Rd, Klamath Falls, OR

We spend some time on business, then have a show-n-tell and sharing time.