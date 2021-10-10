CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newell, CA

Newell calendar: Events coming up

Newell Today
Newell Today
 6 days ago

(NEWELL, CA) Live events are lining up on the Newell calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Newell area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F3ypq_0cMyshG400

Zach's Bikes Adventure ride to Hagelstein!

Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 831 Main St, Klamath Falls, OR

This beautiful scenic gravel and paved ride will take you from local downtown Klamath falls through the rolling hills of old fort road. The road will quickly turn into rideable gravel through a...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EN0wg_0cMyshG400

LOST RIVER BOOSTER CLUB - Dinner, Dance & Dessert Auction

Merrill, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

A curated guide to best classes, academies and dance workshops in Merrill, Oregon. Bollywood, jazz, contemporary, zumba and all the interesting forms of dance in Merrill, Oregon

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u6Zam_0cMyshG400

Healthy Kids Running Series

Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 2901 Homedale Rd, Klamath Falls, OR

The Healthy Kids Running Series Fall 2021 - Klamath Falls, OR is on Sunday September 19, 2021 to Sunday October 17, 2021. It includes the following events: PreK 2/3 Yr Old - 50 Yard Dash, PreK 4/5...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MKR2g_0cMyshG400

ABBAFAB: @ Ross Ragland Theater

Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 218 N 7th St, Klamath Falls, OR

Having played to sold-out crowds across the U.S. and abroad, ABBAFAB is a stunning tribute to the music of ABBA featuring the sensational talents of some of TAD’s most talented and loved artists...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09nFku_0cMyshG400

Monthly Meeting

Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 3052 Homedale Rd, Klamath Falls, OR

We spend some time on business, then have a show-n-tell and sharing time.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Klamath Falls, OR
City
Rolling Hills, CA
State
Oregon State
Local
California Government
City
Newell, CA
Klamath Falls, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#Live Events#Sun Oct 10#Abbafab
Newell Today

Newell Today

Newell, CA
12
Followers
253
Post
254
Views
ABOUT

With Newell Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy