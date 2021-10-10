CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesita, NM

Mesita calendar: Coming events

Mesita Updates
Mesita Updates
 6 days ago

(MESITA, NM) Mesita is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mesita:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g5AvE_0cMysgNL00

Los Lunas vs Rio Grande

Los Lunas, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1776 Emilio Lopez Rd, Los Lunas, NM

Los Lunas HS vs RGHS Varsity @ 4pm JV @ 5:30 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BtX3t_0cMysgNL00

Let’s Not Be Still! Ayla Grace walk/run

Los Lunas, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 1501 Los Cerritos Rd NW, Los Lunas, NM

For more information or to register: https://givebutter.com/lnbs-aylagraceSave lives by supporting our stillbirth and pregnancy loss awareness, research, education, prevention & outreach efforts...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vHLSj_0cMysgNL00

Bosque Farms Growers Market

Bosque Farms, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 1024-1062 N Bosque Loop, Bosque Farms, NM

Season:Summer Market Hours: April 17 - October 30, 2021Saturdays, 8AM - 12PM Location:1090 North Bosque Loop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tvoOF_0cMysgNL00

NM Wedding Expo 2022

Albuquerque, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jan 01, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jan 01, 04:00 PM

Address: 11000 Broadway Southeast, Albuquerque, NM 87105

This is the state’s biggest bridal show of the year. Here you can see gowns from David’s Bridal and Uptown Bride, taste delicious cakes from among the best in the business and see floral arrangements and bouquets that smell as beautiful as they look. See more than 100 wedding pros who will all be on hand to answer your questions or give you ideas. Why run all over town when you can see it all in one place in one afternoon, plus have a great time at it all! For more information, go to NMWedExpo.c

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tmbll_0cMysgNL00

Medicare Open House/Seminar

Los Lunas, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 101 Courthouse Rd SE, Los Lunas, NM

Register for this Medicare Seminar to get your questions about Medicare answered by one of our licensed agents.

CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
Mesita, NM
