Mesita calendar: Coming events

(MESITA, NM) Mesita is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mesita:

Los Lunas vs Rio Grande Los Lunas, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1776 Emilio Lopez Rd, Los Lunas, NM

Los Lunas HS vs RGHS Varsity @ 4pm JV @ 5:30 pm

Let’s Not Be Still! Ayla Grace walk/run Los Lunas, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 1501 Los Cerritos Rd NW, Los Lunas, NM

For more information or to register: https://givebutter.com/lnbs-aylagraceSave lives by supporting our stillbirth and pregnancy loss awareness, research, education, prevention & outreach efforts...

Bosque Farms Growers Market Bosque Farms, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 1024-1062 N Bosque Loop, Bosque Farms, NM

Season:Summer Market Hours: April 17 - October 30, 2021Saturdays, 8AM - 12PM Location:1090 North Bosque Loop

NM Wedding Expo 2022 Albuquerque, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jan 01, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jan 01, 04:00 PM

Address: 11000 Broadway Southeast, Albuquerque, NM 87105

This is the state’s biggest bridal show of the year. Here you can see gowns from David’s Bridal and Uptown Bride, taste delicious cakes from among the best in the business and see floral arrangements and bouquets that smell as beautiful as they look. See more than 100 wedding pros who will all be on hand to answer your questions or give you ideas. Why run all over town when you can see it all in one place in one afternoon, plus have a great time at it all! For more information, go to NMWedExpo.c

Medicare Open House/Seminar Los Lunas, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 101 Courthouse Rd SE, Los Lunas, NM

Register for this Medicare Seminar to get your questions about Medicare answered by one of our licensed agents.