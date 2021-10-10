CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenhorn, OR

Live events coming up in Greenhorn

Greenhorn News Flash
(GREENHORN, OR) Live events are coming to Greenhorn.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Greenhorn:

Small Meeting Room-4-H Ambassador Meeting

Baker City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 2600 East St, Baker City, OR

For more details about this event, please contact Katie Hauser.

Kaleidoscope Your Name (or favorite phrase!)

Baker City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 2020 Auburn Ave, Baker City, OR

Instructor: Ginger Rembold Date: Thursday, Oct. 21st Time: 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm Ages: All Ages (children under 12 with paid adult) Course Description: Learn an easy process to turn a name (Child...

NaNoWriMo Young Writers Program

Baker City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 2400 Resort St, Baker City, OR

NaNoWriMo Young Writers Program is on Facebook. To connect with NaNoWriMo Young Writers Program, join Facebook today.

Youth Fall Party

Baker City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 1250 Hughes Ln, Baker City, OR

All teens 7th-12th grade are invited to our Fall Party. We will have lots of games, food, and tons of opportunities to earn candy! Even if you're too old to trick-or-treat, you can still improve...

Oktoberfest 2021

Baker City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 2600 East St, Baker City, OR

Come join the Crossroads 3rd Oktoberfest Drive Thru Dinner and Virtual Auction on October 16th from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM at the Baker Event Center. Purchase your traditional Oktoberfest Dinner for...

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
#Live Events#Young Writers Program#Fall Party#Sun Oct 10
Greenhorn, OR
ABOUT

With Greenhorn News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

