Centralia, OK

What’s up Centralia: Local events calendar

Centralia Voice
Centralia Voice
 6 days ago

(CENTRALIA, OK) Centralia has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Centralia:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dpcAK_0cMysdjA00

2021 Miss Grove Pageant

Grove, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

We are revitalizing the Miss Grove Pageant for 2021. The competition will be held during the Grove Pelican Festival and all title winners will participate in the Pelican Festival Parade as well as...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kZmKV_0cMysdjA00

Musical: Gretel!

Grove, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

PLAYMAKERS' "GRETEL! THE MUSICAL" SET FOR OCTOBER Before there was Hansel, there was Gretel! Based on the Slavic sources that are the origin stories of the tale, this musical version focuses on...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pTMyD_0cMysdjA00

Rocktoberfest Disney, OK

Disney, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 218 W Main St, Disney, OK

Rocktoberfest is our fall off road event. poker run and lots of adventure!! div

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19GqvG_0cMysdjA00

Celebration of Life

Vinita, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 201 N Wilson St, Vinita, OK

Leon Earl Crane, 81-year-old resident of Grove, passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on May 1, 1940, in Bartlett, Kansas to Willard...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gPvxk_0cMysdjA00

D'Elegantz

Grove, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:59 PM

Address: 24979 US-59, Grove, OK

D'Elegantz at Cherokee Casino Grove, Highway 59 and East 250 Road, Grove, United States on Sat Oct 30 2021 at 08:00 pm to 11:59 pm

ABOUT

With Centralia Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

