Live events coming up in Mckenzie Bridge

(MCKENZIE BRIDGE, OR) Live events are coming to Mckenzie Bridge.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mckenzie Bridge:

Women at the Well Conference Sisters, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 442 N Trinity Way, Sisters, OR

Find more information at http://www.wellhousechurch.org/watw Encounter, engage with and be empowered by Jesus this October! Join us for our first annual Women at the Well Conference featuring...

HCC - Camp Church Sisters, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Come join McKibben and Lindsey Womack for Camp Church. For more info click here.

Celebration of Life for Donald Keith Scarberry Camp Sherman, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: NF-980, Camp Sherman, OR

View Donald Keith Scarberry's obituary, send flowers and sign the guestbook.

2021 Happy Girls Sisters Run Sisters, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Address: 1021 E Desperado Trail, Sisters, OR

Challenge yourself to the half marathon and enjoy beautiful single track, fast, flowy descents and amazing views of the Cascades on the Peterson Ridge trail system just outside Sisters or have fun...

City Council Workshop Sisters, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 09:00 AM

This meeting of the Sisters City Council will be conducted in a virtual format. Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86121797310?pwd=MlFucTF4SUwyOXU2NE5wRVZaRHhjQT09 Meeting ID: 861 2179...