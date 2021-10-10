CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mckenzie Bridge, OR

Live events coming up in Mckenzie Bridge

Mckenzie Bridge Updates
Mckenzie Bridge Updates
 6 days ago

(MCKENZIE BRIDGE, OR) Live events are coming to Mckenzie Bridge.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mckenzie Bridge:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06q4ex_0cMyscqR00

Women at the Well Conference

Sisters, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 442 N Trinity Way, Sisters, OR

Find more information at http://www.wellhousechurch.org/watw Encounter, engage with and be empowered by Jesus this October! Join us for our first annual Women at the Well Conference featuring...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07aVPh_0cMyscqR00

HCC - Camp Church

Sisters, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Come join McKibben and Lindsey Womack for Camp Church. For more info click here.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Fh0G_0cMyscqR00

Celebration of Life for Donald Keith Scarberry

Camp Sherman, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: NF-980, Camp Sherman, OR

View Donald Keith Scarberry's obituary, send flowers and sign the guestbook.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VUmcC_0cMyscqR00

2021 Happy Girls Sisters Run

Sisters, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Address: 1021 E Desperado Trail, Sisters, OR

Challenge yourself to the half marathon and enjoy beautiful single track, fast, flowy descents and amazing views of the Cascades on the Peterson Ridge trail system just outside Sisters or have fun...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19rHeU_0cMyscqR00

City Council Workshop

Sisters, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 09:00 AM

This meeting of the Sisters City Council will be conducted in a virtual format. Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86121797310?pwd=MlFucTF4SUwyOXU2NE5wRVZaRHhjQT09 Meeting ID: 861 2179...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oregon State
Oregon Obituaries
City
Camp Sherman, OR
City
Sisters, OR
Local
Oregon Government
City
Mckenzie Bridge, OR
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Mckenzie Bridge Updates

Mckenzie Bridge Updates

Mckenzie Bridge, OR
4
Followers
271
Post
101
Views
ABOUT

With Mckenzie Bridge Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy