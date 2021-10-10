CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lost Cabin, WY

Events on the Lost Cabin calendar

 6 days ago

(LOST CABIN, WY) Live events are lining up on the Lost Cabin calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lost Cabin:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zZXJ1_0cMysbxi00

L-280 Followership to Leadership

Riverton, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Feb 02, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Feb 02, 04:00 PM

Address: 2500 Academy Court, Riverton, WY 82501

Date: 2/16/22 – 2/17/22 (20 hour course, 16 instructor-led training hours, 4 pre-course work) Time: 0800-1700 Daily Notes: Pre-course wo

Learn More

F-0520 Executive Skills Series: Exercising Leadership Within Communities

Riverton, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jan 01, 04:00 PM

Address: 2500 Academy Court, Riverton, WY 82501

National Fire Academy Course with a target audience of current fire service authority figures.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29erZV_0cMysbxi00

F0635- Best Practices in Community Risk Reduction

Riverton, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 2500 Academy Court, Riverton, WY 82501

Two day course demonstrating nationally recognized principles that can lead to risk-reduction programs measuring success in communities.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ojCJ8_0cMysbxi00

Teton Therapy Hosts Business After Hours in Riverton!

Riverton, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 1406 West Main Street, Riverton, WY 82501

Join Teton Therapy as we host Business After Hours at our Riverton clinic!

Learn More

Retardant Crew Member (RTCM)/Mix Master (MXMS)

Riverton, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Apr 04, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Apr 04, 04:00 PM

Address: 2500 Academy Court, Riverton, WY 82501

Overview of the roles and responsibilities of Retardant Crew Member (RTCM) and Mix Master (MXMS)

Learn More

FOX 17 News West Michigan

HDSA Hope Walk happening Sunday

The Huntington's Disease Society of America is hosting their annual Hope Walk Sunday in Augusta to raise awareness for Huntington's Disease. While the disease is rare, more than 200,000 people are still at risk of getting Huntington's Disease and there is no cure for the disease.
AUGUSTA, MI
ABOUT

With Lost Cabin Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

