Clifton events coming soon

(CLIFTON, NY) Clifton is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Clifton:

Adopt-a-Highway Litter Clean Up Harrisville, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 168 Rose Rd, Harrisville, NY

Come out and spend the day cleaning up our adopted stretch of Route 3 near Camp Trefoil. Participants MUST be at least 12 years of age. After the cleanup we will head back to Trefoil for a light...

Canton Farmers Market Canton, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: Park Pl, Canton, NY

This event listing provided for the Canton community events calendar. Community events are not associated with or sponsored by AARP, but may be of interest to you. We want to hear from you if you...

Customer and Community appreciation night Russell, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 3748 Co Rd 24, Russell, NY

As new business owners in the area we would like to thank all the outstanding couples that were united in marriage at our property as well as our amazing community, friends and family that has...

Caitlin Stewart: Tree ID and Hike Long Lake, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 1195 Main St, Long Lake, NY

Join Cailtin for a presentation on tree’s followed by a hike at the Nature Trail Masks are required.

Hands Only CPR and CART Orientation Canton, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 2043B NY-68 #4453, Canton, NY

Learn CPR (hands only) from the Red Cross and Learn more about being a County Animal Response Team volunteer. In person at CCE or attend virtually with the link below. RSVP to...