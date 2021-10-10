Clifton events coming soon

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(CLIFTON, NY) Clifton is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Clifton:

Adopt-a-Highway Litter Clean Up

Harrisville, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 168 Rose Rd, Harrisville, NY

Come out and spend the day cleaning up our adopted stretch of Route 3 near Camp Trefoil. Participants MUST be at least 12 years of age. After the cleanup we will head back to Trefoil for a light...

Canton Farmers Market

Canton, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: Park Pl, Canton, NY

This event listing provided for the Canton community events calendar. Community events are not associated with or sponsored by AARP, but may be of interest to you. We want to hear from you if you...

Customer and Community appreciation night

Russell, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 3748 Co Rd 24, Russell, NY

As new business owners in the area we would like to thank all the outstanding couples that were united in marriage at our property as well as our amazing community, friends and family that has...

Caitlin Stewart: Tree ID and Hike

Long Lake, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 1195 Main St, Long Lake, NY

Join Cailtin for a presentation on tree’s followed by a hike at the Nature Trail Masks are required.

Hands Only CPR and CART Orientation

Canton, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 2043B NY-68 #4453, Canton, NY

Learn CPR (hands only) from the Red Cross and Learn more about being a County Animal Response Team volunteer. In person at CCE or attend virtually with the link below. RSVP to...

CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
ABOUT

With Clifton Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

