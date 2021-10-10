CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Genoa, AR

Genoa calendar: Coming events

Genoa Bulletin
Genoa Bulletin
 6 days ago

(GENOA, AR) Genoa is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Genoa:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09pUcg_0cMysZ9800

PF 16

Texarkana, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: 311 E Broad St, Texarkana, AR

Bruno Dias breaking news and and highlights for PF 16 fight vs. Bruno Dias, with official Sherdog mixed martial arts stats, photos, videos, and more for the Bantamweight fighter from Brazil.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0roEIj_0cMysZ9800

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Texarkana, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Texarkana, AR 71854

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iDaeW_0cMysZ9800

Hopkins Halloween Block Party

Texarkana, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Hopkins Halloween party will be LIT 🔥 this year with more Fire performances! Come downtown and hang out with us for costume contests, drinks, and lots of 🎶 Music! ❤️🔥...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o4guT_0cMysZ9800

Temple's 2nd Annual Cornhole Tournament

Texarkana, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 324 E Broad St, Texarkana, AR

What: Temple Memorial Pediatric Center 2nd Cornhole Tournament Why: To have FUN while supporting Temple Memorial Pediatric Center. Who: Anyone who wants to play! Whether you are a pro, rookie...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pZHSs_0cMysZ9800

Gateway Farmers Market

Texarkana, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 800 Jefferson Ave, Texarkana, AR

Season: Summer Market Hours: May - October, 2021Tuesdays, Thursday and Saturdays, 7AM - 12PMLocation: 602 East Jefferson Street

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Texarkana, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
City
Genoa, AR
Texarkana, AR
Government
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Party#Lit#Sun Oct 10#Ar Season
Genoa Bulletin

Genoa Bulletin

Genoa, AR
26
Followers
272
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Genoa Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy