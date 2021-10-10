Genoa calendar: Coming events

(GENOA, AR) Genoa is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Genoa:

PF 16 Texarkana, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: 311 E Broad St, Texarkana, AR

Bruno Dias breaking news and and highlights for PF 16 fight vs. Bruno Dias, with official Sherdog mixed martial arts stats, photos, videos, and more for the Bantamweight fighter from Brazil.

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Texarkana, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Texarkana, AR 71854

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Hopkins Halloween Block Party Texarkana, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Hopkins Halloween party will be LIT 🔥 this year with more Fire performances! Come downtown and hang out with us for costume contests, drinks, and lots of 🎶 Music! ❤️🔥...

Temple's 2nd Annual Cornhole Tournament Texarkana, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 324 E Broad St, Texarkana, AR

What: Temple Memorial Pediatric Center 2nd Cornhole Tournament Why: To have FUN while supporting Temple Memorial Pediatric Center. Who: Anyone who wants to play! Whether you are a pro, rookie...

Gateway Farmers Market Texarkana, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 800 Jefferson Ave, Texarkana, AR

Season: Summer Market Hours: May - October, 2021Tuesdays, Thursday and Saturdays, 7AM - 12PMLocation: 602 East Jefferson Street