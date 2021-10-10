Grasmere calendar: Events coming up

(GRASMERE, ID) Live events are coming to Grasmere.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Grasmere:

2021 FALL IBM OPEN, CJ STRIKE RESERVOIR Grand View, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 28114 Black Sands Rd, Grand View, ID

Idaho Bassmasters is proud to present our 2021 FALL IBM OPEN to be held at CJ Strike Reservoir, Black Sands Resort on October 30, 2021. Details, information and entry form can be found on our...

Halloween 2021 Extravaganza, special 2 night event! Mountain Home, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Join us for a 2 day Halloween extravaganza for 2021. Event is free, and we will be exploring food options this year. October 30th 6 PM to 10 PM and 31st 6 PM to 8 PM.

Blue Pit Brewing LLC's Event Mountain Home, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 230 N 2nd E St, Mountain Home, ID

Blue Pit Brewing LLC's Event is on Facebook. To connect with Blue Pit Brewing LLC's Event, join Facebook today.

MAD Masquerade HALLOWEEN POUND Rockout! Mountain Home, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Join us for this MAD Masquerade Halloween pound class! Costumes ENCOURAGED but not required. You are invited to this ROCKOUT. WORKOUT. with instructors from all over the state! This is a FULL BODY...

Coed XC – Mountain Home Invite Mountain Home, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1880 E 8th N, Mountain Home, ID

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Doug Root Invite, hosted by Mountain Home High School in Mountain Home ID. Starting Thursday, October 14th.