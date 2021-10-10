Delhi events calendar

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(DELHI, CO) Delhi has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Delhi area:

VB vs OJC

Trinidad, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 600 Prospect St, Trinidad, CO

VB vs OJC at Scott Gymnasium, 900 Prospect St, Trinidad, CO 81082, Trinidad, United States on Tue Oct 19 2021 at 06:00 pm

HKRS Race Day 5 Week 5

Trinidad, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 700 Smith Ave, Trinidad, CO

HKRS Race Day 5 Week 5 is on Facebook. To connect with HKRS Race Day 5 Week 5, join Facebook today.

Brush & Sip In The Park

Trinidad, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Join us to to kick off the beautiful fall season with a Brush & Sip in the beautiful Blandina Gardens! During this session you will complete an 11x14 acrylic fall painting on wrapped canvas as you...

Cooking for Diabetes

Trinidad, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 911 Robinson Ave, Trinidad, CO

FREE! Cooking with Diabetes Cooking Class In-Person | Garden Room Learn to cook healthy meals that will help control your diabetes. FREE GROCERIES to recreate the recipe. Register for Cooking with...

Sarah Shook & the Disarmers em Trinidad a Trinidad Lounge

Trinidad, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 10:59 PM

Address: 421 N Commercial St, Trinidad, CO

Sarah Shook & The Disarmers and Garrett T. Capps live and in person at the Trinidad Lounge in Trinidad, CO! SARAH SHOOK & THE DISARMERS … span Di più

ABOUT

With Delhi Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

